Popular Nigerian Dancer, Kafayat Shafau-Ameh otherwise known as Kaffy, is currently in mourning as her mother recently passed away. The dancer made this known on Instagram on Monday.

“Mama has gone to Rest! #82,” she wrote.

Her mother was 82 years old, may her soul rest in peace.

Meanwhile, A social media user identified as Godswill Uche who seems to have been a childhood friend of Nigerian football star, Kelechi Iheanacho has lamented on how the football star forgot about him.

Uche revealed how they grew up together in the same neighborhood in Owerri, Imo state.

