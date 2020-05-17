Married Men have been warned to stop eating alone whenever their wives serve their food. The advice was given by an unidentified lady on social media, who says most wealthy men have been poisoned by their wives.
According to the lady, wealthy men that have been poisoned are experiencing liver and kidney problem including heart failure. She said men should eat with their wives so that if the food is poisoned they will both die together.
Watch the video below;
In other news, A video has emerged in which seven armed robbers could be seen scaling a fence and breaking into homes to rob occupants. The thieves, who were armed with machetes, were captured by a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV).
