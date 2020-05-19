The Coronavirus pandemic started ravaging the world as fast as a tsunami but taking a slow hit into the very core of humanity, which is the need to stay away from each other and that keeps all of us but nowhere than our homes -The fun was limited and we all resorted to Social media as a form of respites to all the troubles going around and the claustrophobic effects of staying indoors for so long.

There were different trend starters that kept everyone glued to Social media -The usage of these platforms skyrocketed and as a result, everything became fun out of the boredom

We will take a look at the activities a huge number of people partook in during the lockdown and how they served as major sources of entertainment as men were stripped the fun of doing sports weekends and ladies not storming the Owambes in grand style.

The Dancing Pallbearer:

These Ghanaian sensations became famous on social media and they did not even realise in real life.

Dancing Pallbearers, also known as Dancing Coffin and the Coffin Dance, are a Ghanaian group of pallbearers who are based in the coastal town of Prampram in the Greater Accra Region of southern Ghana, although they perform across the country as well as internationally. They are locally referred to as Nana Otafrija Pallbearing and Waiting Service or Dada awu. Their funny dancing video immediately became a tool for meme creation on TikTok -A video editing app that gained more usage during the lockdown period.

Flip The Switch

This challenge started during the early days of Coronavirus. Basically, two people stand in front of a mirror, play the track hitherto the part where Drake sang ‘Flip the switch’ and switch parts. The challenge started in America but Nigerians hopped on it and we sure know how to milk things like this. Nigerian comedian, Bovi Ugboma and his beautiful daughter Elena Ugboma joined the then viral ‘flip the switch’ challenge

Prophet Odumeje:

Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, better known as Odumeje ‘The Lion’ is an Anambra-based controversial and radical Nigerian pastor, prophet, founder, and the president of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry inc., a.k.a the Land of Freedom, situated in Onitsha, Anambra state. Odumeje became a social media sensation that got everyone’s attention through radical and dramatic preachings.

It got to a point where Social media got divided as many don’t deem him fit to be called a man of God while some were just enjoying his theatrics.

Nigerians react as prophet Odumeje preach with Phyno’s song in his church (Video)

Bop Daddy Challenge:

‘Bop Daddy’ is the latest single from Nigerian rapper, Falz. It features Ms. Banks.

The challenge was one in which everyone especially ladies flaunted different glowing images of themselves as they change to different outfits in a TikTok video This challenge was not just done by Nigerians, one would wonder where Falz got all that fanbase of people that jumped the challenge -I mean they are premium.

Other events that got Nigerians entertained were: “Give me something challenging, Housewife Vs Side chic, The Orijin Challenge, and series of other Tiktok activities that birthed viral challenges like Simi’s Duduke, Snack Challenge and many more.

We hope you enjoyed the read. Do check back for exciting contents!

