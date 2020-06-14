The Federal Capital Territory FCT Ministerial Enforcement Task team on COVID -19 Restrictions has sealed up the Jabi Lake Mall indefinitely for violating the Presidential Task Force’s directives on the ban on public gatherings, Vanguard reports.

NTA News also shared photos on its Twitter handle showing AMT FCT ministerial Task Force chairman, Ikharo Atta sealing off Jabi Lake Mall premises, after the presiding Judge declared the Jabi Lake Mall be sealed off for 2 weeks.

This followed the hosting of Naira Marley concert at the venue yesterday night with zero observation of social distancing.

Nigerians also reacted to the concert as many asked how Naira Marley was able to fly to Abuja with the restriction of interstate movement still on.

