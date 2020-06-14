Nigerian controversial artiste, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley is currently trending on Twitter following a packed concert he held last night in Abuja.

According to the reports, the concert was meant to be a ‘drive-in’ concert but in the spirit of grooving, fun-seekers defied social distancing and there was quite a large number of people at the venue.

This has however, left a lot of people asking question on how Naira Marley was able to fly to Abuja since lockdown is still in place.

Recall that Naira Marley was also part of the attendants at the Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz house party at Amen Estate in Lagos, which took place against lockdown order.

See reactions below;

They thought abuja people were going to gbese inside car at a Naira marley concert, leemaoo 😂 pic.twitter.com/0jW78f6CBR — SOUNDSMITH🗯 (@Dj_borsh) June 13, 2020

It was reported that Naira Marley had a concert in Abuja last night and many people attended despite the pandemic. I don't even know what to say. We will be alright.

Happy Sunday. — Olúyẹmí Fásípè 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) June 14, 2020

I know Naira Marley stays in Lagos and not Abuja. How did he fly to Abuja when there’s still a travel ban in Nigeria? — Mazi Olisaemeka C. ™ (@OlisaOsega) June 14, 2020

The Naira Marley Concert at Jabi Lake Mall Car Park was meant to be a drive in concert. They seemed to have it under control until Naira Marley came on stage. Marlians 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/cQbmKC6v8Q — Mohammed Jammal (@whitenigerian) June 14, 2020

They restricted inter state travel yet Naira Marley still found a way to teleport himself and his team from Lagos to Abuja 👏🏽 — E-zrael Ani (@EzraelAni) June 14, 2020

Naira Marley organized a concert in Abuja amidst this pandemic and hundreds of people still went despite the rules of social gathering. No press is talking about this. I don't know what some of these Nigerian celebrities stand for tbh. — call me when you feel sick💉💊 (@CocoMoneek) June 14, 2020

Naira Marley had a concert in Abuja full of people in the middle of a pandemic that has now killed thousands of Nigerians. You see why many other people say the Virus is not in Nigeria. Government has failed here. The irresponsibility of the people aside. — TA (@tope_bisade) June 14, 2020

