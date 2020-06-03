The Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai in a statement via his social media handle has advised his wife, Hadiza on how to deal with Twitter trolls.

Hadiza El-Rufai had tweeted; “to block or not to block. That’s the question,”

Responding to the tweet, Gov. El-Rufai wrote; “Don’t honour them by blocking……mute them so they keep screaming and you don’t hear a sound!”

This comes after the Kaduna First Lady was criticized and called out for refusing to talk about the Southern Kaduna Massacre while she came on Twitter to celebrate her 80,000 followers.

Following the backlash she received for not reacting to the killings and maiming happening in the state, Hadiza responded that because she is married to a governor doesn’t mean she is part of the government.

