The arrest of Dubai based Nigerian big boy, Ray Hushpuppi has stirred up reactions and stories from Nigerian youths.
Before his infamous arrest by the Interpol and FBI, Hush was a an Instagram sensation with millions of followers who see him as a model.
Recall that Hushpuppi and his associates were allegedly arrested for laundering $35 million COVID-19 Unemployment funds meant for Americans
The report caused mixed reactions on social media as people share their opinions on how they feel about his arrest.
Some were of the opinion that he is a bad influence on young people. Another narrated how he almost killed his mother for money ritual so he can live a flashy life like Hushpuppi .
See some of their opinions below;
Falola Hammed Opeyemi: “He is a bad role model for many desperate youths and teenagers out there. I wish the international police scapegoat him to serve as a good lesson for the coming generation, if found guilty.”
Daniel Akins: “I love success but phyno said and I quote” you no get work but you just dey show money and follow Gucci oo all across“ and I say that’s equals to scam..No pity for him guys we can always make an honest living.”
Victor Obike Paul: “No visible or verifiable means of livelihood, yet he lives large. Too bad cos he is a bad influence on the teaming youth.”
Francisco Dennisco: “To be honest, this guy make me want to delete my mum for rituals because of his extravagant lifestyle and post on Instagram, now I know better.”
