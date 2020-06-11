A Nigerian lady has revealed how a guy she met yesterday sent her the sum of N500,000 shortly after they began talking.
The lady identified as Nara Ozim on twitter took to the platform to share her fortunate story of meeting men that are quite loaded and are not hesitant in spending.
She wrote:
“I met someone for the 1st time yesterday and he sent me 500k in the span of two hours. I received it this morning. I like men that act fast”
Nigerian ladies have quickly jumped on her comments section to ‘God When” on her post and hope they come across their own good Samaritan.
I met someone for the 1st time yesterday and he sent me 500k in the span of two hours. I received it this morning. I like men that act fast😈
— NaraOzim (@NaraOzim) June 11, 2020
