Nigerian artiste, Erigga in a recent statement via his Twitter handle has disclosed he is full of pity for girls that still believe that all men who drive cars have money.

He went on to advised men not to hate a woman because they can’t afford her.

“Don’t hate her because you couldn’t afford her…” He wrote.

Erigga added that ”Nobody hate runs girls reach man when no get enough money take afford them.”

Erhiga Agarivbie better known as Erigga is a Nigerian rapper born in Warri, Delta State.

He started his music career in early 2010 and has worked with several producers like PFizzy, Snow Man and Phizy Joe.

Erigga’s first musical release was “Mo Street Gan”. The music video for the song was shot in Nigeria, directed by AKIN Alabi. The song became Radio Continental’s theme song.

He is currently signed to Emirate Empire label.

