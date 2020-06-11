Veteran Nigerian singer, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, popularly known as Terry G, has reacted to Ray Hushpuppi’s arrest. Terry G in a post shared on IG noted that nobody is clean as such Hushpuppi needs prayers at the moment.

“None of us is clean nor perfect,all we pray is for God to bo our asiri… pray for him” he wrote.

However, shortly after sharing the post and showing support for Hushpuppi, the singer took down the post from his Instagram page.

It can be recalled that Hushpuppi and a group of his friends were picked up after an alleged money laundering case was levelled against him.

Meanwhile, Mompha who is also known for showing off a luxury lifestyle on social media offered some words of support which were similar to what Hushpuppi said when he was also involved in a case with the Interpol and the EFCC.

HOT NOW