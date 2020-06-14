Regina Askia‘s beatiful daughter, Teesa Williams made a quite lovely recreation of two of her mother’s old photos. Teesha shared the photos on her Instagram page not long ago, and the resemblance between mother and daughter is truly eye-catching.

Check out the amazing photos below,

Regina Askia, a former beauty queen, was the first runner up in the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant in 1989 and later crowned queen.

She recently had a magazine shoot with her two daughters. Stunning photos from the shoot were shared on her page and in them, we also see the striking resemblance between Regina and her daughters.

The mother-daughter pair could pass for siblings in the photos.

