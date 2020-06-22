Political critic and author, Reno Omokri in a recent statement via social media has disclosed that salary can’t cure the disease of poverty but only manage it.

According to Reno Omokri salary earners are suffering from a disease which is poverty which can never be cured unless they break away from the status.

He revealed that no matter how big or small it is, the earner should still consider himself poor.

He wrote;

“Salary is medicine for managing the disease of poverty. It cant cure it. Only your own business can cure poverty. Poverty isn’t just about money. Time is more valuable than money. If another man controls your time, you’re poor even if you earn much.

“Salary is like a cage. Some cages are big. Others are small. They are still cages because you can only move around within the boundaries of the cage. A big salary Is a big cage. A small salary is a small cage. Big or small, you are still not free!

“Satan has deceived mankind that money is life. No. Time is life. Don’t allow your life seep away in one cubicle earning salary. I don’t care who you are, I can guarantee that your childhood dreams were not to sit in one cubicle and earning salary!”.

