A Nigerian lady has gained a lot of traction from Social media users after she shared an epic makeup, imitating President Buhari which she did on herself.

The beautiful makeup artist identified as Richard Jane on Facebook, out of sheer boredom and plenty loose time tested her make-up skills on herself to look like Nigerian president, Buhari.

Sharing photos from the makeover, the young lady said she was bored at home so she decided to do an ‘imitation make-up of Buhari’.

Moments after sharing the incredible makeup transformation on her Facebook page, Nigerians bombarded her comment section with encouraging comments and praises for a job well done.

Check out photos below;

Checkout photos below;











