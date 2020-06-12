Recent photos of Success Adegor, a little from Warri, Delta State who went viral after she was chased back home from school, has surfaced the internet.

During her schooling at “Okotie Eboh Primary School Sapele, Delta State, Success Adegor was often sent home during examination due to lack of school fees.

She was already used to this trend of being sent home from school due to the kind of humble background that she came from.

On the day her video went viral, she was sent home as usual by her class teacher, but on her way home, she angrily said some words which was captured on camera.

The viral video attracted the attention of several people including celebrities and this changed her life and story for good. The evidence is clear in her beautiful recent photos.

