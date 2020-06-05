Outspoken Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has slammed hard at haters who always drag her for undergoing cosmetic surgery at any slight chance.

The actress who is brewing up for her 35th birthday in the coming days said she wished her old body on anyone who hates that she underwent plastic surgery to enhance her body.

Tonto Dikeh wrote:

Where are the aproko’s that said surgery is not good ooo??? May my old body be your portion m, Rolling eyes…(if I slap you? Your eyes will shift🥵🤣🤣🤣)

Tonto Dikeh has always owned up to the fact that she went under the knife but haters don’t seem to want to let her off the hook.

