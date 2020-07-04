Nowadays, there is a need to be discrete with your body even for your partner and you should avoid taking bath together with your partner.

Gone were the olden days when people give too much attention to their bodies and endeavor to cover their privacy as much as possible. Nowadays, a lot has changed and the archaic traditions where women mingling with men were a taboo, today couples enjoy the freedom of being wherever they want and whoever they want.

Unmarried youngsters in the so-called boyfriend-girlfriend relationship do unthinkable things to the private parts of each other all in the name of love and sexual pleasure.

So, just imagine, what you would expect legally married couples would do with themselves? Marriage has made it so easy and given the freedom to married partners practice whatever they see or have heard of.

In the past, there was fear if one saw your private parts, and the man used leaves to cover her important parts. Today even some walk naked in the name of fashion and dynamic society.

Here are 4 important reasons why you should avoid taking a bath together with your partner if you can

Decrease In Self-Esteem

If someone has knowledge about one of your weaknesses, then you lose confidence in yourself. Even if they are your partner and are continuously, daily, seeing your unclothed ness, you will have low esteem.

Some people might use the advantage to investigate your body and find out points to attack you whenever you request for favors and thus lowers one’s self-worth.

Lowers Sex Drive

In the same bathroom and both of you ready to shower.