Beautiful and physically endowed Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has made a revelation about how s*x toys are one of the things she can’t live without as a single lady.

She made this known in the latest video on her YouTube channel Tv series where she flaunted her s*x toy.

According to her, it’s a must-have and keeps her company.

Watch the complete vlog below:

However, social media users have reacted to her video with different opinions.

See some of the comments below…

“Little Rabbit and cucumber be getting more action than some of us. This life no just balance sha” “Okay, let her enjoy her life then. It’s better than sleeping around with random guys.” “Trust me there are just something’s one does not need to come out and say. This is not the one will say, everyone, do you. At least let’s keep some decency in check”.

HOT NOW