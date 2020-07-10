South Africa rapper cum singer, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, known professionally as AKA in a recent statement via social media announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

This was made public via an official press statement released via the Twitter handle of the rapper on Friday.

“Multi award-winning South African musician, AKA has tested positive for the novel covid-19 virus.

In an attempt to create awareness around the virus and to caution citizens to be more careful in their daily interactions with others, AKA has chosen to make his results public,” part of the statement read.

The rapper then took to his Twitter page where he gave his fans and followers hints on the symptoms of the virus.

“As soon as you feel that cough coming on, that headache … weakness in your muscles. Chills at night. Trust me. GO TEST ASAP,” he tweeted.

