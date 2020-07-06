Nigerian super falcon player and Barcelona star, Asisat Oshoala has taken to her social media handle to share some lovely photos of her.

Asisat Oshola looks different in the new video as she showed off her sense of fashion with smiles all over her face.

She uploaded the photos and captioned it ” I would say something catchy but I already got your attention.”

See photos:

Asisat Oshoala was named best player and was the highest goal scorer at the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. She was also named best player and second top goalscorer with the Super Falcons team who won the 2014 African Women’s Championship.

