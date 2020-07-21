Earlier in the day, the housemates took turns to share their life stories and several revelations were brought to light. The whole thing took an emotional turn when Ka3na gave a recount of her life’s story.

The single mum shared how she came across the BBNaija audition call on social media and decided to put her luck to test.

Ka3na said she didn’t care much about the guidelines of the show as she was so engrossed with the thought of getting on a platform that lets her share her story.

Here are the beautiful photos of her and her cute little daughter have been going viral since she shared her story.

See photos below;

HOT NOW