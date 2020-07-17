Yesterday, July 16 was Wizkid’s 30th birthday and fans and celebrities alike took turns to celebrate the African legend on his big day. One of the celebrities who wished him was his one-time girlfriend and video vixen, Sophie Rammal.

The beautiful actress took to her twitter page to express her endless love for Starboy whom she has had a cameo of affairs with during his rookie days.

SHaring an old loved up photos of them, the mother of two wrote:

“Happy Birthday legend, love you forever @wizkidayo”

Nigerians, however, did not find the comment funny as many believe the alleged divorcee is trying to worm her way back into Wizkid’s life. See some comments below: