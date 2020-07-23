The only Northerner in the BBNaija house, Kaisha made clear her disappointment about reality TV showing declaring that all the new housemates on the show are fake and the whole show is not fun like she expected it to be.

She made it known during her diary session with Biggie, as she explained that the housemates are showing her some vibes that she does not understand.

She said she has not been able to bond with any of the housemates because she feels they are fake. She said;

“They will be nice to you today, the next thing they won’t be nice anymore. The whole thing is making the house tensed to me and it’s not meeting my expectation, i expected the house to be fun, even if it is a competition but clearly it is not.”

The participation of Kaisha in the 2020 edition of the Big Brother Naija show, has earlier drawn a bit of controversy among Arewa Twitter users.

Some even argued that she is not of northern origin as ladies from that part of the country are shy, modest and would be sensible enough not to participate in the show.

