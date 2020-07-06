Embattled Nigerian national, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, widely known as Huspuppi is reportedly being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.

The Instagram sensation who was nabbed in Dubai in June, and extradited to the United States of America, appeared in court last Friday.

Hushpuppi arrived in Chicago Thursday evening after being expelled from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Abbas made his initial U.S. court appearance on Friday morning in Chicago, and he is expected to be transferred to Los Angeles in the coming weeks.

He was charged with running a global fraud operation, including targeting a Premier League football club, a bank and a US law firm.

Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, 37, who claims to run a real estate business, is alleged to have conspired to launder hundreds of millions of dollars through business email compromise (BEC) frauds and other scams, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) said.

He is also accused of laundering $14.7m stolen in a cyber-heist from an unnamed bank in February 2019, sending the money to bank accounts around the world.

A months-long investigation by the FBI led to his arrest last month by authorities in the United Arab Emirates, where Abbas was a resident.

FBI special agents obtained custody of Abbas and took him to Chicago.

Hushpuppi is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, Chicago, the Federal Bureau of Prisons website says. He will be transferred to Los Angeles in the coming weeks, according to the Justice Department.

If convicted of money laundering, he would face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.