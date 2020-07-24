A talented baker has received praise from fans on social media after sharing photos of a cake that was recently baked.

From the photos shared, the cake was designed to look like an uncompleted building. A close look at the cake shows ahead pan, a trip of sand, blocks and some other materials which are usually present in an uncompleted building.

After sharing the photos on social media, the photos quickly went viral as fans were wowed with the exceptional talent of the baker. Some also expressed their interest in learning how to bake.

Check out photos of the cake below;

HOT NOW