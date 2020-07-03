As E dey hot! Celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest, and the sister of Nigeria’s richest blogger, Linda Ikeji are still going head to head with each other on Instagram.

TheInfong had earlier reported how the whole scuffle started on Instagram. Sandra Ikeji has since been dragging the self-acclaimed celebrity barman.

As of now, it seems the tide is about to change. The Cubana man has now promised a sum of 50k each to the 10 best insult he finds on Sandra’s page from his fans. He called on his followers to go to her page and insult her for him, that the best 10 insults will get N50k each. That’s a whopping sum of half a million! Just for insults? I hope Sandra is ready for some serious thrashing as we know that’s the talent of most Nigerians.

Read his post below:

