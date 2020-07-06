Leaders of the People’s Democratic Party and All Progressive Congress Dino Melaye and Timi frank have been seen in a recently leaked video having a good laugh with the alledged Nigerian fraudster at a party in dubai, Abbass Ramon a.k.a Hushpuppi.

Earlier, Theinfong has reported various accusations and counter-accusations thrown at each other by the leaders of the two prominent political parties in Nigeria, APC and PDP. Many of the accusations by one party has gone in denial by the other party. Even with photos showing as evidence to support the claims, many of the political denied having any relationship with Hushpuppi. But what to say now as a video showing Dino Melaye from the People’s democratic party and the former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC having a good time with the alleged fraudster has surfaced. If pictures can be easily manipulated, was this video manipulated too?

