Repented controversial singer cum nudist Caroline Sam, better known as Maheeda, who shocked many of her fans when she recently revealed that she’s now born-again for the third time has dropped another revelation.

Recall that Sam disclosed that she has put a stop to posting erotic videos and pictures on social media while counselling her colleagues to change their ways and dedicate their lives to God.

She told Saturday Beat, “God still loves them and He is waiting for them with open hands. It is better late than never. In this evil world of spiritual powers everywhere, they (entertainers) are sacrificing their souls to the devil and it’s easy for him to deal with them as he wants because they don’t have the protection of the Holy Spirit.”

Maheeda also insisted that she owed no explanation to people who doubted her new faith. She said, “I owe no one any explanation. It is about God. If anybody wants to find out if its genuine, they should ask God. The period of this pandemic is an opportunity for people to move closer to God and have a personal relationship with Him, instead of always relying on their pastors.”

Maheeda, who once called herself ‘Naija bad girl,’ says got convinced to dedicate her life to God after listening to a preacher online.

HOT NOW