Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has taken to his social media page to reminisce on the first day she had sex. He claimed the deed was done in the first class section of an Emirate airplane and he advised his fans to try it out someday.

The male-barbie shared a photo of herself aboard an airplane and captioned it;

Dis was d first day I had my first sex inside a plane ✈️ first class Emirate.

You can leave every other advice i give u but try dis one.

Don’t go and have sex in d economy o 😂😂😂😂 or business class o . It has to be first class because you can close d door for privacy

