According to the latest reports, the Lagos State Government has reopened schools for students in “transitional classes”.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known in a televised press briefing on Saturday.

He said that “0nly students in transitional classes (Basic Six, JSS 3 and SS3) are permitted to resume from Monday, 3rd of August, 2020. It applies only to day schooling,” PUNCH reports.

