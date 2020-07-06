A revelation by the Personal Assistant to the President has yet again linked Atiku Abubakar of the PDP party to the alleged internet fraudster, Hushpuppi.

The Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media Mrs. Lauretta Onochie has again reacted to the arrest of Hushpuppi and his subsequent extradition to the United States.



According to the statement she made on her verified Twitter handle, Mrs. Onochie said, ” The Dubai Strategy.#Hushpuppi was very prominent in the strategy to change the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria through the back [email protected] @DinoMelaye, Timi Frank, and so on, were there. In spite of denials, we know them. There’s nothing hidden under the sun”

The Presidential Aide is of the opinion that Hushpuppi was part of the strategy of the People’s Democratic Party when some of its members travel to Dubai in 2019 to strategize on how to win the 2019 Presidential election.

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar had traveled with some PDP members to Dubai after he won the PDP Presidential primary. Mrs. Onochie also thinks that there is something that the PDP knows about Hushpuppi that they don’t want to tell Nigerians.

Her statement that there is nothing hidden under the sun clear indicates such. Dino Melaye, Yakubu Dogara, and Timi Frank whom she mentioned have all denied having any relationship with Hushpuppi apart from taking pictures which they did with him in Dubai.

Also, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has warned APC to be mindful of making senseless statements. Hushpuppi who was arrested in Dubai for internet fraud to the tune of 35 million dollars, money meant for native Americans as a stimulus for coronavirus has been extradited to the United States. The FBI Special Agent who undertook the investigation has given full details of Hushpuppi’s several fraud schemes.

HOT NOW