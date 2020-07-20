The 37-year-old rapper Nicki Minaj reveals she is pregnant with her first child as she shares stunning images of her baby bump while in a string bikini.

The Anaconda singer shared a stunning image of herself cradling her bare baby bump as she wore a floral mesh string bikini and silver platform high heels.

Nicki captioned her post simply with a hashtag only ‘#Preggers‘ and adding a yellow heart emoji.

The curvy singer had on a yellow curly wig with heavy makeup and showed off her arm tattoo as she smiled at the camera.

There was also a second photo with a blue wig and another decorated bikini. In this one, she added white thigh high stockings.

Her husband is 42-year-old Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty, a convicted sex offender she got married to in 2019.

Rumors have been circulating for months on pregnancy status of the chart-topping singer but she neither confirmed nor denied any.

In June she shared a busty photo but not her tummy which she seemed to only fuel those rumors.

See her baby bump photos:

HOT NOW