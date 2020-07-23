Omobewaji, a fast-rising Nollywood actress, is now one of the big girls in the Yoruba movie industry as become acquires a new Range Rover for her self making her one of the latest celebrity to join the Range Rover gang in the Yoruba movie industry.

Sharing the good news on Instagram, Bewaji’s friend who is also a film star, Seilat Adebowale took to her social media page to celebrate her.

Seilat shared a lovely photo of the Bewaji’s new automobile

“My love! You kept acting up only because you wanted to surprise me..Congratulations baby girl. I am really really proud of you. Na house warming after this @mo_bewa.

Although Bewaji has not shared the news on her personal Instagram page, she appreciated her friend who did and even reposted a congratulatory message on her Instagram story.

Check out the photo of the car as shared by actress Seilat;

