Instagram sensation and cross-dresser, James Brown, has taken to his social media page to lambaste trolls who compared his facial features to that of a fish. According to him, those comparing him to a fish are sad and frustrated adding he doesn’t care if he’s being compared to a fish but they should think of him as their younger brother.

His words below ;

Hey durling, i don’t like the way most of you compare me with fish. It is not proper, if i was your younger brother or elder brother, will you compare with a fish.

Wel i don’t really mind but i feel dose people that are comparing me with fish are frustrated and sad but my dear, i undertstand if you are pained, pray and let God help you.

HOT NOW