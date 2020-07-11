Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels had her baby christened yesterday in an elaborate ceremony and the major highlight of the event was the presence of her alleged father, Barrister Jude Ojeogwu who had sternly frowned against her marriage to 59-year-old Ned Nwoko.

The Lagos based lawyer, who claims to be the father of the popular actress had earlier expressed utter disapproval of Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko’s union, stating that his daughter is still a teenager and was actually 17 years old at the time not 20 as she claimed.

He explained that he had called his daughter to tell her that she was threading the wrong path, but she told him she loves the politician.

Regina welcomed her son with Ned last month and yesterday, he was named Munir Neji Ned Nwoko. The occasion was graced by dignitaries including Regina’s father, Barrister Jude.

