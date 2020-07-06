The 58-year-old Anikulapo Femi Kuti, son of the Afrobeat legend Anikulapo Fela Kuti performs one of his spectacular music tracks along with his children as the lockdown is gradually getting eased.

Fela Kuti’s eldest son has perfected more than 2 of his songs with his children which they performed flawlessly. The performance is hinged towards appreciating and encouraging our health workers who have been on the frontline since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He wrote:

My Children and me performing my track #onepeopleoneworld

Honoring all the health workers and people in the front line fighting the covid19 pandemic.

Watch their performance in the video below:

