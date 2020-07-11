Justine Skye, an American Singer and one-time fling of Nigerian singer, Wizkid has come out to reveal that her ancestry has been traced to Nigeria.

The 24-year-old took to her social media page to announce that a DNA Test has shown her ancestries to numerous countries and Nigeria takes the lead with about 43%.

Justine cheekily wrote: I always knew I had some Nigerian in me

See her tweet below:

I always knew I had some Nigerian in me 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/VQiVxuKZJR — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) July 11, 2020

In related news, It is loosely believed that most Black Americans are descendants of slaves that were transported to the United States and Europe during the Transatlantic slave trade era that existed from the 16th to the 19th centuries.

Some American Celebrities and influential personalities have leveraged on the power of DNA tests to trace their African ancestry as they contract private forensic investigators to dig into their roots.

Below are therefore six American celebrities and big personalities who traced their African ancestries:

