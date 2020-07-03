Nigerian veteran entertainer, Dbanj on Thursday took to his social media handles to celebrate his wife, Didi Lineo, on their marriage anniversary.

D’banj shared a photo of them posing together and captioned it, “To my beautiful wife, Heartbeat, love of my life and Partner……..Happy Marriage Anniversary to us. You Mean Everything to me.”

See below;

Recall that in 2016, D’banj reportedly held a secret wedding with his girlfriend Didi, at a low key ceremony.

