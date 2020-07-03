Nigerian veteran entertainer, Dbanj on Thursday took to his social media handles to celebrate his wife, Didi Lineo, on their marriage anniversary.
D’banj shared a photo of them posing together and captioned it, “To my beautiful wife, Heartbeat, love of my life and Partner……..Happy Marriage Anniversary to us. You Mean Everything to me.”
Recall that in 2016, D’banj reportedly held a secret wedding with his girlfriend Didi, at a low key ceremony.
