Nollywood Actress, Christabel Egbenya has taken to her social media page to send a note of warning to perverts lurking her page.

Christabel is tired of people coming to her DM on ‘how to wank’ and she warned anyone who engages in the act of masturbating with her photos to desist or risk going to hell.

Her post reads ;

I can’t keep silent again, Stop masturbating with my pictures else you will go to hell, for those of you sending me dm on how to wank please kindly stop, sending you love and light.💯

