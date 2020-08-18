Don Jazzy hypes Adekunle Gold’s Afro Pop album, called it “pure pop gold” and revealed his best tracks

Music producer and founder of Mavins Record, Don Jazzy has endorsed Adekunle Gold’s Afro-pop Vol. 1 album, which is set to be released on August 21.

Don jazzy stated that he just listened to the album and went on to hail the music act, AG baby in a social media post.

According to him, SABINA is so technical, if you sabi music; PRETTY GIRL is pure vibes; HERE FOR YA and WATER CARRY ME are sweet and EXCLUSIVE is touching my soul.

Don jazzy referred to the album as “Pure Pop Gold” and congratulated Adekunle Gold.

Just listened to Adekunle Gold’s Afropop Vol 1🤯🤯.

SABINA if you sabi good music, so technical!

PRETTY GIRL is pure vibes.

HERE FOR YA and WATER CARRY ME are sweet.

and XCLUSIVE ??? 😍is touching my soul.

Pure Pop Gold! Congrats #AGBaby. You guys are in for a treat! 🔥🔥 — 🧞ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN🧞 (@DONJAZZY) August 18, 2020

The album is expected to contain 10 tracks, which he purposely named African Popular Music, a reflection of his growing versatility.