Lady got married to the man she wooed on Twitter 4 years ago

Congratulations are in order for a couple who recently got married.

However, the unique situation that got them together has got the couple trending on the micro-blogging website, Twitter.

The groom had shared a photo of himself and upon seeing the photo, the bride shot her shot 4 years ago with the words ;

Who is this nice young man? Is he ready for marriage? How much is the groom price

Well, true to her words, she’s probably paid his ‘groom price’ and they are set to live happily ever after.