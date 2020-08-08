Lady got married to the man she wooed on Twitter 4 years ago

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media dramaLove and Relationship
By Habeeb Bello
kate1
0

Congratulations are in order for a couple who recently got married.

However, the unique situation that got them together has got the couple trending on the micro-blogging website, Twitter.

bride-groom

The groom had shared a photo of himself and upon seeing the photo, the bride shot her shot 4 years ago with the words ;

Who is this nice young man? Is he ready for marriage? How much is the groom price

twitter-bride-groom

Well, true to her words, she’s probably paid his ‘groom price’ and they are set to live happily ever after.

 

