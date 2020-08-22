Regina Daniels drops full video of her son’s naming ceremony

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Weeks after the birth and naming of her son, Munir, Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has finally dropped the full video of the ceremony.

The event which took place at a housing estate in Abuja had lots of Nigerian celebrities, top government functionaries, dignitaries, family and friends in attendance.

In the video, Regina could be seen with a big smile on her face all through the ceremony. She said she has so many expectations for her little bundle of joy and she is ready to experience the journey of motherhood.

The billionaire’s wife further revealed that wife of music Legend, Annie Idibia is one of their son’s god mothers.

