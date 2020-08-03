See as billionaire Femi Otedola dances “Gbese” during her wife, Nana Otedola’s 50th birthday celebration (video)

The billionaire Femi Otedola has been seen trying to execute the popular “Gbese” dance in a video shared by his daughters during his wife, Nana Otedola’s 50th birthday celebration.

Nigerian billionaires are the most casual set of billionaires in the world, from Tony Elumelu to Dangote to Femi Otedola, they act like every normal human being.

Today is Femi Otedola’s wife’s birthday and the rich man is wasting no time in celebrating with his wife, the African way. He boogied down and danced vigorously to celebrate her birthday, she complimented him with her dance as well .

watch video below

