TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to…

Abuja Cab driver brings out his manhood, begins to jerk off…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya sets social media on frenzy as he makes a…

#BBNaija: Prince breaks down as he asks his elder brother for…

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

BBNaija: Erica’s throwback photo sparks bleaching rumours

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” –…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what he will do if Erica finally…

#BBNaija: Nengi and Ozo express their desire to use one of the…

Waje reveals how pregnancy got her banished from the Church Choir

Entertainment
By OluA

Singer, Aituaje Iruobe, aka Waje, went down memory lane during the week when she recounted how she got pregnant while writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations.

The ‘Frenemies’ singer shared her experience in a recent Instagram Live chat with gospel rapper, Bouqui.

She said, “I got into a relationship in SS3 and the relationship went from ‘puppy love’ to sexual. At that time, I felt I loved him and that (sex) was the only way I could express my love. At that time, I saw a fine boy who liked me, though we quarreled on several occasions. I didn’t understand the responsibility that came with making decisions like that. I got pregnant and I remembered one afternoon, I was in the bathroom when someone came to my house and told me my pastor wanted to see me. I knew that day, there were two things that would happen― either I died or I died. Everything in me got drained. Anyway, I went to see the pastor. He was in a conference room with other pastors and he said to me, ‘If you lie, you will die, because you are standing in front of God, Holy Spirit and me’. He asked me, ‘Are you pregnant?’ and I said, ‘Yes’. He was so disappointed. He told me he wanted to see me in church every Wednesday and Sunday but I would no longer sing in the choir.”

READ ALSO

Waje opens up on why she is yet to get married at 39

‘Why I returned the N25million a man invested in my…

Source: PUNCH

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to propose to his…

Abuja Cab driver brings out his manhood, begins to jerk off beside a distressed…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya sets social media on frenzy as he makes a shout-out to DJ…

#BBNaija: Prince breaks down as he asks his elder brother for forgiveness

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

BBNaija: Erica’s throwback photo sparks bleaching rumours

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” – Kiddwaya warns…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Waje reveals how pregnancy got her banished from the Church Choir

Bambam Steps Out With Her Daughter, Zendaya In Beautiful Outfit (photo)

Gov. Fayemi meets with Nigerian student, who showcased his pap business online…

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him – Erica To…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals plans for Erica outside the House (Video)

Genevieve Nnaji appointed as Ambassador For Toronto International Film Festival…

Unbelievable! Nigerians have started dragging Burna Boy because of a track in…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply