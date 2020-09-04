#BBNaija is not about the money but entertainment and branding opportunities for the housemates – Dele Momodu

Nigerian popular media mogul, Dele Momodu in a recent post via his social media handle has advised against promoting poverty mentality.

According to him, the show is not just about money but entertainment and branding opportunities for the housemates.

He wrote on Twitter, “This show is not just about MONEY, it is about ENTERTAINMENT and BRANDING opportunities for the HOUSEMATES… Pls, let’s stop promoting POVERTY mentality… Winning won’t make you the richest HOUSEMATE! Let’s play and enjoy the game by VOTING for the perfect gentleman who rocks!!”