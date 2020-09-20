TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Few days after his bail from Police custody, Nigerian porn star, Kingtblakhoc cries out for help again

News
By Habeeb Bello
Kingtblakhoc

Nigerian porn star, Kingtblakhoc has cried out for help after being granted bail by an Osun state court.

Recall that the porn star and his crew members were arrested and arraigned before an Osun magistrate court for allegedly shooting a porn movie at the Osun Osogbo sacred grove, a UNESCO world heritage site and the abode of Osun, the Yoruba goddess of fertility.

After they pleaded not guilty to the charges, they were granted bail in the sum of N200,000 and one surety each in like sum.

Days after being being granted bail, the porn star has taken to his Snapchat account to cry out for help while revealing that he only has N443 in his bank account. He also disclosed he is feeling sick and hot.

 

See Kingtblakhoc’s post below;

kingtblackhoc

 

