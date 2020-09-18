Instagram comedian, “Mama Tobi” reveals his shock about the Otedola’s Ferraris, shows off his own newly acquired Range Rover

Comedian Oluwakaponeski, popularly known as Mama Tobi, has taken to Instagram to show off his newly-acquired Range Rover.

The comedian known for dressing like a woman in iro, buba, and gele, said he bought the car a week ago after he decided to be proud of everything he has accomplished so far.

He also thanked God that he didn’t post the car two days ago when DJ Cuppy and her sisters showed off their new Ferraris. He wrote;