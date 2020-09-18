TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Instagram comedian, “Mama Tobi” reveals his shock about the Otedola’s Ferraris, shows off his own newly acquired Range Rover

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
comedian-mama-tobi-range-rover

Comedian Oluwakaponeski, popularly known as Mama Tobi, has taken to Instagram to show off his newly-acquired Range Rover.

comedian-mama-tobi-range-rover

The comedian known for dressing like a woman in iro, buba, and gele, said he bought the car a week ago after he decided to be proud of everything he has accomplished so far.

comedian-mama-tobi-range-rover

He also thanked God that he didn’t post the car two days ago when DJ Cuppy and her sisters showed off their new Ferraris. He wrote;

😂😂😂 Omo E shock me. Na God say I no jump go post yesterday. So a week ago I finally decided to be proud of everything that I have accomplished this far. To sit back And get something to gift myself and not something to survive. This is different and it feels great. Cheers to me and cheers to the benchmark for greater things to come whether good or bad Thank you God and my amazing friends and family ❤️#mamatobi #oluwakaponeski

 

