Tapping into their blessing, Davido reacts to Femi Otedola gifting his three daughters brand new Ferraris

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
davido-otedola-ferrari

Billionaire father, Femi Otedola recently bought brand new Ferraris  for DJ Cuppy and his other two daughters and it’s causing a buzz on social media.

otedola-ferraris The Otedola daughters are now proud owners of a Ferrari Portofino and as one would expect, fans have been tapping into that blessing.

Fellow Billionaire son, singer and father of three, Davido has also tapped into the blessing as he prayed that he’d be able to replicate this gesture for his daughters someday.

davido-father-daughters (1)

Davido quoted Cuppy’s tweet with the declaration that money is good.

 

In his words ;

Congrats cuppy ….I will do the same for my daughters one day AMEN .. chai money good.

