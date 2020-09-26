“We didn’t come to this life just to work and pay bills, normalise luxury and enjoyment” – Omoni Oboli

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, in a recent post via her social media page has issued some words of advice to her fellow women.

According to the thespian, women should take out time to enjoy life and normalize luxury because they (women) were not put on this earth to just work and pay bills.

She shared a beautiful photo of herself holding a luxury watch and wrote;

Dear woman…it’s important you take care of yourself

Most of us work very hard, taking care of everyone else. See learn to treat yourself from time to time. Go on a trip, pamper yourself at the spa, buy something that makes you happy! Normalize luxury and enjoyment. We didn’t come to this life just to work and pay bills. Only the best is good enough for me!