TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi was seen seriously rocking Laycon last…

Battle of the fittest! Alleged rivals, Regina Daniels and Chika…

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big…

Photos taken by a group of lesbian couples posing together in…

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in…

BBNaija 2020: Dorathy faces accusations as photo of her doing…

BBNaija: The only time I touch pants is when i’m taking it off…

Fans show their concern about BamBam’s post pregnancy weight gain

“We didn’t come to this life just to work and pay bills, normalise luxury and enjoyment” – Omoni Oboli

Entertainment
By OluA

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, in a recent post via her social media page has issued some words of advice to her fellow women.

According to the thespian, women should take out time to enjoy life and normalize luxury because they (women) were not put on this earth to just work and pay bills.

She shared a beautiful photo of herself holding a luxury watch and wrote;

READ ALSO

Omoni Oboli’s husband, Nnamdi shows off amazing dance moves…

Ufuoma McDermott’s kids visit Omoni Oboli on movie set

Dear woman…it’s important you take care of yourself 😍
Most of us work very hard, taking care of everyone else. See learn to treat yourself from time to time. Go on a trip, pamper yourself at the spa, buy something that makes you happy! Normalize luxury and enjoyment. We didn’t come to this life just to work and pay bills. Only the best is good enough for me!

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi was seen seriously rocking Laycon last night (Video)

Battle of the fittest! Alleged rivals, Regina Daniels and Chika Ike rock…

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are disqualified” –…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big Brother show

Photos taken by a group of lesbian couples posing together in Lagos throws…

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in Imo State

BBNaija 2020: Dorathy faces accusations as photo of her doing the unwarranted…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Davido signs new artiste, Deinde, to DMW record label

‘Never Judge A Book By Its Cover’ – Four lessons learnt from…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya is really handsome but he’s someone I can never like ‘like…

“We didn’t come to this life just to work and pay bills, normalise luxury and…

#BBNaija: Check out the first thing Laycon intends to do when he leaves the…

This guy sweet die – BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke gushes over Prince, says she…

BBNaija: Icons accuse organizers of secretly leaving voting channels open for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More