‘Your mates dey use iphone12, you still dey use iphone 6‘ -Troll drags Rita Dominic over her phone

Entertainment
By San

Popular Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic has been criticized by a social media troll over her smartphone choice.

This came after the beauitiful actress posted a throwback mirror selfie of herself on her instagram page on Friday afternoon.

As usual, fans of the actress took to the comment section to pass remarks on the photo shared.

However, an Instagram user with the [email protected] mocked and shamed the actress for using an Iphone 6.

He wrote;
”Your mates dey use iphone12, you still dey use iphone 6′ Aunty you need to upgrade

Rita Dominic recently opened up on why her marriage plans failed to work out months after it was speculated that she’s walking down the aisle.

While granting an interview, she disclosed that she is happy the marriage did not work out.

She added that rather than bowing to societal pressure, she will marry the “man of her dreams” but in her own time.

1 Comment
  1. Ademola Patience says

    Remember if she wants iPhone 100 she can get it bcos she is way bigger than that…I don’t know why u guys won’t mind ur business…ride on ma’am.

