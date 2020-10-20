Breaking: Sanwoolu imposes 24hrs curfew in Lagos from 4pm today

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By San

Th Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwoolu has announced a statewide 24 hours curfew from 4pm, 20th October 2020.

Th governor in a statement made on twitter said that miscreants under the aegis of the endsars protesters have caused unrest as the peaceful protest turns violence in reported parts of the states.

Dear Lagosians,

I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS  protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society. Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella … of these protests to unleash mayhem on our state. As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS , we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state. I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4pm today, 20th October,2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets.

