Breaking: Sanwoolu imposes 24hrs curfew in Lagos from 4pm today

Th Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwoolu has announced a statewide 24 hours curfew from 4pm, 20th October 2020.

Th governor in a statement made on twitter said that miscreants under the aegis of the endsars protesters have caused unrest as the peaceful protest turns violence in reported parts of the states.

I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society. Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella … of these protests to unleash mayhem on our state. As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS , we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state. I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4pm today, 20th October,2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets.